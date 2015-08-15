|
X-Transbots MX-V Dante, MX-VI Da Vinci & MX-VII Tirador Color Renders (Masterpiece Sc
X-Transbots is working hard these weeks. Via their Facebook account
, they have revealed the color renders of their upcoming* MX-V Dante, MX-VI Da Vinci & MX-VII Tirador Color Renders (Masterpiece Scale G1 Inferno, Grapple & Artfire). Click on the name of each figure to surf to the respective thread in our forums: MX-V Dante / Inferno
– This Masterpiece scale version of G1 Inferno comes back with updated color renders after we had seen a*prototype
and some*first renders
while back in 2015. This rendition of Inferno brings us a nice cartoon-inspired robot mode with a highly » Continue Reading.
