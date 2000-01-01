steamwhistle Alternator Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 972

eBay "policy" - delayed shipping; case resolved; item received Hey...

Does anyone know about eBay's policy on cases "resolved"?



My apologies if this not an appropriate topic for this messageboard. (outside drama)



Here is the scenario:



I ordered a (KO, I suspect & expect) TF on eBay from a seller in China. It did not arrive within the time specified (one month). I waited extra time (more than a week, probably) and then questioned the seller. After fair communication with the seller (over about 2 weeks), and still not having received the item, I requested eBay to step in.



eBay decided in my favour (citing not having received valid tracking information), and I was reimbursed. The case was closed.



About another 2 weeks later-- the item arrived (more than 1 month after the latest expected receive date, and more than 2 months after the order date).



I am a straight-up person and figure I should pay for something I received. Although it sucks that I have already placed another order for the same item from a different seller -- which, of course, I would not have done if I knew I was receiving the first order.



So, some questions regarding this:



When eBay reimburses a buyer, does eBay just eat the loss and reimburse from their account, or does eBay get the $$ from the seller? If I were to pay for the item, I want to be certain that the seller is not getting paid twice.



I have not yet opened and examined the item. Would it be fair to make sure it is of acceptable quality over some time before deciding to pay for it?



Since the case is closed, how would one properly go about paying for an item since it has been received?



Has anyone had a similar experience? Any answers and thoughts appreciated.



Thanks in advance...

.

.

"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Feedback thread: __________________"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle