Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page eBay "policy" - delayed shipping; case resolved; item received
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
steamwhistle
Alternator
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 972
eBay "policy" - delayed shipping; case resolved; item received
Hey...
Does anyone know about eBay's policy on cases "resolved"?

My apologies if this not an appropriate topic for this messageboard. (outside drama)

Here is the scenario:

I ordered a (KO, I suspect & expect) TF on eBay from a seller in China. It did not arrive within the time specified (one month). I waited extra time (more than a week, probably) and then questioned the seller. After fair communication with the seller (over about 2 weeks), and still not having received the item, I requested eBay to step in.

eBay decided in my favour (citing not having received valid tracking information), and I was reimbursed. The case was closed.

About another 2 weeks later-- the item arrived (more than 1 month after the latest expected receive date, and more than 2 months after the order date).

I am a straight-up person and figure I should pay for something I received. Although it sucks that I have already placed another order for the same item from a different seller -- which, of course, I would not have done if I knew I was receiving the first order.

So, some questions regarding this:

When eBay reimburses a buyer, does eBay just eat the loss and reimburse from their account, or does eBay get the $$ from the seller? If I were to pay for the item, I want to be certain that the seller is not getting paid twice.

I have not yet opened and examined the item. Would it be fair to make sure it is of acceptable quality over some time before deciding to pay for it?

Since the case is closed, how would one properly go about paying for an item since it has been received?

Has anyone had a similar experience? Any answers and thoughts appreciated.

Thanks in advance...
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 2,017
Re: eBay "policy" - delayed shipping; case resolved; item received
you could contact the seller directly and pay him as I am pretty sure it was him that took the hit for it.

I just receiced an item that was sent in April! I knew that some packages sent at that time were stuck in covid purgatory so i just had faith instead of opening a case. My dispute window was closed so I took a chance because the seller has never let me down.
predahank is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Fanstoys 31C Spoiler Breakdown
Transformers
Transformers G1 Cassettes Squawktalk and Beastbox MOC MOSC Original RARE
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Hasbro ULTRA Megatron T-Rex SEALED RARE US Box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Constructicon Scrapper SEALED MOC MOSC Original RARE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Autobot Guardian Jetfire MIB Boxed Complete MINT
Transformers
Transformers G1 Constructicon Mixmaster SEALED MOC MOSC Original RARE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.