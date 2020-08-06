Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,118

Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Bumblebee In-Hand Images



And we have another set of Earthrise in-hand images, this time thanks to*TonTon Review*on Youtube.*We can share pics of*Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Bumblebee. Bumblebee shares a lot of Earthrise Cliffjumper engineering but with tons of different parts to bring us the return of the original G1 VW Beetle alt mode to a retail line. The figure shares all the things you may like or not from Cliffjumper’s toy like the removable rear part that becomes the shield. In any case, this proves to be a great looking fgure and that will add a great nostalgia value in any



And we have another set of Earthrise in-hand images, this time thanks to*TonTon Review*on Youtube.*We can share pics of*Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Bumblebee. Bumblebee shares a lot of Earthrise Cliffjumper engineering but with tons of different parts to bring us the return of the original G1 VW Beetle alt mode to a retail line. The figure shares all the things you may like or not from Cliffjumper's toy like the removable rear part that becomes the shield. In any case, this proves to be a great looking fgure and that will add a great nostalgia value in any





