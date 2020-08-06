|
Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Bumblebee In-Hand Images
And we have another set of Earthrise in-hand images, this time thanks to*TonTon Review*on Youtube.*We can share pics of*Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Bumblebee. Bumblebee shares a lot of Earthrise Cliffjumper engineering but with tons of different parts to bring us the return of the original G1 VW Beetle alt mode to a retail line. The figure shares all the things you may like or not from Cliffjumper’s toy like the removable rear part that becomes the shield. In any case, this proves to be a great looking fgure and that will add a great nostalgia value in any » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Bumblebee In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca