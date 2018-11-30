Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,583

More... Hasbro and 3A are showing off their new DLX Bumblebee from the upcoming movie. The DLX series features highly detailed sculpts, incredible articulation, LED eyes, die-cast and are a smaller scale with a lower price point compared to their other releases. This figure is about 8 inches tall and features an array of accessories including a battle mask, stinger blaster, optional hands, and interchangeable door wings. Also included in these images is a blueprint showing off his joint system. Preorders will be going up soon and will be about $145. The post 3A DLX Bumblebee Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





