New Movie Toy Listing: Transformers Mission Vision Figures
Amazon US*has posted
a new figure assortment listing titled ‘Transformers Mission Vision‘. Another site (Max Bersinger) also lists
the same product as a movie toy. Specifically for the Bumblebee Movie. For the time being, the site only denotes a generic placeholder description about the Transformers franchise. Therefore, we do not have any idea regarding what this toy might be. Product Details: Name: Transformers Mission Vision Code Name:*Transformers Tra MV6 Mission Vision Figure AST Hasbro Code: E3496 EAN Code:*5010993544288* ASIN Code:*B07D5RLDMC Age: 5+ Product Dimension:*3.1 x 8 x 10 inches Item Weight:*2.2 pounds
