Please help. changing password, I forgot original??

As the title says.

I get this message:

The password you have entered does not match your current one. Please press the back button, enter the correct details and try again. Don't forget that the password is case sensitive. Forgotten your password? Click*here!

After doing this.

It asks for the original password(that I forgot to change my password??)

At this point I'm gonna loose my thread and all the stuff in feedback ect.

If mods can help.

I can't transfer the stuff from my s10 to my s21.

Tried smart switch nothing is coming in.

And no way to change the password??

Thanks

