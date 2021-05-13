Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
First Look At Takara Tomy Masterpiece Skyfire Prototype


Attention G1 Masterpiece collectors! We can share for you our first image of the highly anticipated*Takara Tomy Masterpiece Skyfire prototype. An image from the upcoming Transformers Generations Book 2021 reveals the gray prototype of Masterpiece Skyfire in robot mode which is based on this G1 cartoon design. The prototype is shown next to Masterpiece MP-10 Optimus Prime for those wondering about scale. It's good to notice that this is a very early prototype made just to test the mold. More details and changes will be done in the future.

The post First Look At Takara Tomy Masterpiece Skyfire Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: First Look At Takara Tomy Masterpiece Skyfire Prototype
In!
Re: First Look At Takara Tomy Masterpiece Skyfire Prototype
Interesting that they used MP-10 instead of MP-44...
Time to look for a part time job.
Re: First Look At Takara Tomy Masterpiece Skyfire Prototype
I can only imagine the insane price this will sell for. Thankfully I got the fans toys version when it first came out at a reasonable price.
