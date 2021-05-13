Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,511

First Look At Takara Tomy Masterpiece Skyfire Prototype



Attention G1 Masterpiece collectors! We can share for you our first image of the highly anticipated*Takara Tomy Masterpiece Skyfire prototype. An image from the upcoming Transformers Generations Book 2021 reveals the gray prototype of Masterpiece Skyfire in robot mode which is based on this G1 cartoon design. The prototype is shown next to Masterpiece MP-10 Optimus Prime for those wondering about scale. It’s good to notice that this is a very early prototype made just to test the mold. More details and changes will be done in the future. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this



