, have shared new updated renders of their*NA H50 Scott (Legends Scale G1 Hound). As we can see from the images, Newage have modified their first renders after the first feedback received. According to the Weibo post the main changes are: Robot mode feet are thinner. Lower legs are longer Hips are reduced Car mode side steps are removed and new seats have been designed. Head sculpt has been revised Shoulder cannon is thicker. It will also include Ravage’s cage and an extra H54 Frankenstein limb with all pre-orders. Robot mode will stand 7.6 » Continue Reading.
