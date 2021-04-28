|
Fans Hobby MB-13 Ace Hitter (Masterforce Headmaster Jr. Goshooter / Siren) Color Samp
Fans Hobby, via their*Facebook account
, have uploaded images of a color sample of their latest project:*MB-13 Ace Hitter (Masterforce Headmaster Jr. Goshooter / Siren). This figure is inspired by Goshooter from the G1 Japan Masterforce cartoon (which was based in G1 Headmaster Siren). The mold looks very cartoon-accurate in both modes with a highly poseable robot mode. Of course, he has a functional Headmaster unit which is pretty articulated for its size and fits inside the car mode. A very nice companion for*MB-12 Athena (Masterforce Minverva). This figure is expected for release by July this year, and you can » Continue Reading.
