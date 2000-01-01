Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Pascal
Translaterminator
Post Your Transformers Haul - 2017 Edition
Should have received that one on Dec. 28, but thanks to Canada Post screwing up one last time, it only showed up today:

Blitzwing
Robot in Disguise
Re: Post Your Transformers Haul - 2017 Edition
Technically I picked this guy up on Dec 29, but I suppose this belongs in the new thread.

MP-22 Ultra Magnus:

