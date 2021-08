Delrue's Wanted Transformers

Hey, looking to trade for these figures. Doesn't have to be MISB. Located in rural Sask so will most likely have to ship.



Looking for:



SS86 Slag/Slug

Beast Wars Razorclaw

Beast Wars Claw Jaw



Have to trade:



Studio Series Movie Cybertron Bumblebee MISB

Studio Series Dino MISB

Retro Headmaster Hardhead MISB

WFC Hound Complete No Box

WFC Skytread CNB

WFC Bluestreak CNB



Thanks for looking!