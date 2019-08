Transformers Power Of The Primes & Titans Return Packaging Art By Robby Musso

Artist Robby Musso*has been uploading on his Facebook account several pieces of official Power Of The Primes & Titans Return packaging art*for your viewing pleasure. Robby Musso has also worked in the first IDW Transformers comics, and we are sure you will enjoy his work on the following characters: Power of the Primes Prime Master Cloudburst Power of the Primes Prime Master Metalhawk Power of the Primes Prime Master Skullgrin Power of the Primes Voyager Class Grimlock Power of the Primes Voyager Class Starscream Titans Return Leader Class Overlord Titans Return Leader Class Sky Shadow Titans Return Legends Class