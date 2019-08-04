Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Power Of The Primes & Titans Return Packaging Art By Robby Musso
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,182
Transformers Power Of The Primes & Titans Return Packaging Art By Robby Musso


Artist Robby Musso*has been uploading on his Facebook account several pieces of official Power Of The Primes &#38; Titans Return packaging art*for your viewing pleasure. Robby Musso has also worked in the first IDW Transformers comics, and we are sure you will enjoy his work on the following characters: Power of the Primes Prime Master Cloudburst Power of the Primes Prime Master Metalhawk Power of the Primes Prime Master Skullgrin Power of the Primes Voyager Class Grimlock Power of the Primes Voyager Class Starscream Titans Return Leader Class Overlord Titans Return Leader Class Sky Shadow Titans Return Legends Class &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Power Of The Primes & Titans Return Packaging Art By Robby Musso appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Prowl SEALED Hasbro Official MP-04 Toys R Us TRU G1
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece: MP-02 Soundwave -- New, Hasbro TRU Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-05 Sunstorm Toys R Us Exclusive SEALED!!!
Transformers
Trypricon Original G1 1986 Transformers Decepticon Complete In Box - Very Rare
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-1B Convoy Black Ver. 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-6 Skywarp 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Convoy 100% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.