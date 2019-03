Yesterday, 11:27 PM #1 Barry9527 Mini-Con Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: London Ontario Posts: 1 Everything is sealed in box, located in London Ontario



Everything is sealed in box.



Deluxe Class

Titans Return Skullsmasher $25



Voyager Class

Generation Sky-byte $40



Leader Class

Power of the Primes Optimus Prime $55

Power of the Primes Rodimus Prime $55



And I will keep updating items for sure

