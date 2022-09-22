Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece MPG-02 Getsuei Official Transformation & CGI Promotional Vid


The official Takara Tomy Hobby Channel YouTube account*have just treated us with two new promotional videos of*Transformers Masterpiece MPG-02 Getsuei. First we have a very detailed step-by-step transformation video. From his realistic* EF65-1000 Electric Locomotive alt mode to robot mode and combiner leg mode. We can see this is a very clever and original transformation sequence. We also have a look at the way you can use the extra*railway pieces and flying stand. Then we have a very nice promotional CGI animated video showing off Getsuei coming down from the skies at night under a full moon, then transform &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MPG-02 Getsuei Official Transformation & CGI Promotional Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



