The official Takara Tomy Hobby Channel YouTube account
*have just treated us with two new promotional videos of*Transformers Masterpiece MPG-02 Getsuei. First we have a very detailed step-by-step transformation video. From his realistic* EF65-1000 Electric Locomotive alt mode to robot mode and combiner leg mode. We can see this is a very clever and original transformation sequence. We also have a look at the way you can use the extra*railway pieces and flying stand. Then we have a very nice promotional CGI animated video showing off Getsuei coming down from the skies at night under a full moon, then transform » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Masterpiece MPG-02 Getsuei Official Transformation & CGI Promotional Videos
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...