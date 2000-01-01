Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Artist Nick Roche to attend TFcon Toronto 2018
TFcon is pleased to welcome back Transformers comic book creator Nick Roche to the Toronto guest list this year. Nick is well known to fans for his work writing and creating the art for Last Stand of the Wreckers, Sins of the Wreckers, and most recently Requiem of the Wreckers. He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: nick-roche-640x380.jpg Views: 0 Size: 69.3 KB ID: 39995  
Tags
nick roche, tfcon toronto 2018

