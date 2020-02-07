|
Transformers Cyberverse Snowball Fight! Official Stop Motion Video
The official Transformers YouTube account
have just uploaded a new*Transformers Cyberverse Snowball Fight! Official Stop Motion Video Enjoy the events that happen when the Autobots and Decepticons from the Transformers Cyberverse universe live together in the same house during a snowy day. A very nice stop-motion animation using the Cyberverse toys. Tons of fun on this video! Watch the video below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
The post Transformers Cyberverse Snowball Fight! Official Stop Motion Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.