Transformers Trading Card Game: Arriving to Canada in December



According to its official social media channels, the ever popular Transformers Trading Card Game will arrive at Canadian retailers in December! This great news even gained an approval seal of “Finally!” from Transformers artist Marcelo*



According to its official social media channels, the ever popular Transformers Trading Card Game will arrive at Canadian retailers in December! This great news even gained an approval seal of "Finally!" from Transformers artist Marcelo Matere, whose artwork is prominently featured in the game. Congratulations to our fellow card game players in Canada and remember to join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.