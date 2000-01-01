Yonoid Crossover Join Date: Dec 2015 Location: Oakville Posts: 1,458

Bey Blades Wondering if anyone is knowledgeable about bey blades? My kid wants to get into it and I find it a bit confusing.



What are some good starter items to consider? Or should I move ahead and get some of the more expensive blades?

Feedback Thread :

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596



4 Sale:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541



Looking for: POTP Counterpunch, POTP Novastar (for a board member) __________________Feedback Thread :4 Sale:Looking for: POTP Counterpunch, POTP Novastar (for a board member)