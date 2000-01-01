Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Bey Blades
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:28 PM   #1
Yonoid
Crossover
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,458
Bey Blades
Wondering if anyone is knowledgeable about bey blades? My kid wants to get into it and I find it a bit confusing.

What are some good starter items to consider? Or should I move ahead and get some of the more expensive blades?
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for: POTP Counterpunch, POTP Novastar (for a board member)
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:02 PM   #2
Zenith27
Woodward's G1 lurker
Zenith27's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Surrey
Posts: 222
Re: Bey Blades
I only know it's one word. Beyblades.
__________________
That's not a joke, that's a severe behavioral disorder!
Last edited by Zenith27; Today at 04:09 PM.
Zenith27 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers combiner wars devastator
Transformers
Transformers Generations Metroplex - 2013 - Hasbro Titan Class (HUGE) - Complete
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Battle Core Optimus Prime Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars lot
Transformers
TFcon Chicago 2018 Fansproject Kausality Krossfire Side Story Down Force
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro/Takara Toys R Us Exclusive MPM-05 Masterpiece Barricade
Transformers
Metroplex (Hasbro) Transformers 1985 Complete With Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.