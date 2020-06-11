The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have just uploaded very nice group images of the recent Earthrise figures including Scorponok, Autobots, Decepticons and more. We have an incredible look at all these figure together and we can appreciate how scale works between all size classes in the Earthrise line. We can see: Titan Scorponok, Commander Sky Lynx, Leader Optimus Prime and Doubledealer, Voyager Grapple, Starscream, Snapdragon and Quintesson Judge, Deluxe Hoist, Smokescreen, Wheeljack, Cliffjumper, Arcee, Ironworks, Airwave and Allicon, Micromasters Trip-Up & Daddy-O,*Blast Master & Fuzer,*Ground Hog & Roller Force and Bombshock & Growl, and Battle Masters Soundbarrier and Slitherfang. » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Transformers Earthrise Official Group Shots: Scorponok, Autobots, Decepticons & More
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
