Super_Megatron
Transformers Kingdom Galvatron Shoulder Assembly Variant Spotted At US Retail


Attention War For Cybertron collectors. Some Kingdom Galvatron copies have been spotted in the US showing a different shoulder assembly compared to the first figures available at stores. One of the main concerns with the Kingdom Galvatron toy was that the shoulders looked too low in robot mode. Some fans noticed that it could be a*misassembly since shoulders looked better if you turned the arms, leaving the metal pin visible. Today, Twitter user*@tfradio (in San Diego), 2005 Board member*Patrickab7 (in Illinois) and 2005 Board member*Dah Padre found*copies of Kingdom Galvatron with visible fixed shoulders which look more &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Galvatron Shoulder Assembly Variant Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
RNSrobot
Re: Transformers Kingdom Galvatron Shoulder Assembly Variant Spotted At US Retail
So as far as I can tell, even on the "incorrect" version you can rotate the shoulders up so they are "backwards" but at the correct height --- all it shows is the silver pin cap.

This change if accurate is welcome, but I'm unsure it was that big of a deal anyway?
