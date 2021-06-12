|
Transformers Kingdom Galvatron Shoulder Assembly Variant Spotted At US Retail
Attention War For Cybertron collectors. Some Kingdom Galvatron copies have been spotted in the US showing a different shoulder assembly compared to the first figures available at stores. One of the main concerns with the Kingdom Galvatron toy was that the shoulders looked too low in robot mode. Some fans noticed that it could be a*misassembly since shoulders looked better if you turned the arms, leaving the metal pin visible. Today, Twitter user*@tfradio
(in San Diego), 2005 Board member*Patrickab7 (in Illinois
) and 2005 Board member*Dah Padre found
*copies of Kingdom Galvatron with visible fixed shoulders which look more » Continue Reading.
