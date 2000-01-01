Chigimus Robot Master Join Date: Jan 2014 Location: Calgary, AB Posts: 799

If anyone is interested in TrashTalk and CogWheel still but doesn't need RearEnd, please PM me. I would really like to break that set up and share the cost with someone on that trio deal. I don't even want MFB or the Hurricane upgrade kit. This came across my Facebook feed and I didn't see it mentioned anywhere here on these boards. So it looks like for a 5-year anniversary of being in the business, Maketoys is offering some customer appreciation deals to buy directly from them. For example:Cupola: $90Yellow Giant: $325Visualizers: $80TrashTalk, CogWheel, RearEnd with Hurricane updgrade kit and My First Blaster: $100Despotron: $100$16.95 flat shipping as well. Not too bad if you missed out on some oldie-but-goodies.If anyone is interested in TrashTalk and CogWheel still but doesn't need RearEnd, please PM me. I would really like to break that set up and share the cost with someone on that trio deal. I don't even want MFB or the Hurricane upgrade kit.

