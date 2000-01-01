This came across my Facebook feed and I didn't see it mentioned anywhere here on these boards. So it looks like for a 5-year anniversary of being in the business, Maketoys is offering some customer appreciation deals to buy directly from them. For example:
Cupola: $90
Yellow Giant: $325
Visualizers: $80
TrashTalk, CogWheel, RearEnd with Hurricane updgrade kit and My First Blaster: $100
Despotron: $100
$16.95 flat shipping as well. Not too bad if you missed out on some oldie-but-goodies.
Half Decade Deals | Product Categories | Maketoys Online Shop
If anyone is interested in TrashTalk and CogWheel still but doesn't need RearEnd, please PM me. I would really like to break that set up and share the cost with someone on that trio deal. I don't even want MFB or the Hurricane upgrade kit.