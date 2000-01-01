|
vintage transformers & other vintage toys
have over 470 parts & manuals
(for trade only for other g1 weapons/acc)
g1's for sale
soundwave
canadian error box(techs read autobot)
boxed with foam insert & has grey rare cardboard insert piece, pre-rub, mint & complete
metalhawk ( pretender)
was only avl. in japan
box, insert & clear plastic insert only
no toy or acc.
needlenose
dead minty ( no paint wear or sundamage)
nothing broken, has full canadian cardback
rumble
rub version, dead mint & complete
ravage
rub version, dead mint & complete
steeljaw
mint & complete
topspin
complete, near mint
shrapnel
complete, has some chrome wear
outback
mini-bot, complete with canon, slight chrome wear to both hands
OTHER TOY LINES
robocop( kenner)
robocop-----sealed on card
headhunter----sealed on card,unpunched
headhunter---sealed on card
Gobots:
boulder---rocklord,complete, with cardback
magmar--rocklord complete,with cardback
jeeper creeper--complete
defendor--super gobot, complete
masters of the universe
mosquitor----mint & complete
rioblast---mint & complete, with mini comic
ninjor---mint, near complete no nunchuks
robotech
robolinks force 40----boxed with inserts,manual
Gi.joe's
lots of completes, near completes & spare acc.