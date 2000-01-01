Today, 10:27 AM #1 scorponok87 Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 95 vintage transformers & other vintage toys have over 470 parts & manuals

(for trade only for other g1 weapons/acc)





g1's for sale



soundwave

canadian error box(techs read autobot)

boxed with foam insert & has grey rare cardboard insert piece, pre-rub, mint & complete



metalhawk ( pretender)

was only avl. in japan

box, insert & clear plastic insert only

no toy or acc.



needlenose

dead minty ( no paint wear or sundamage)

nothing broken, has full canadian cardback



rumble

rub version, dead mint & complete



ravage

rub version, dead mint & complete



steeljaw

mint & complete



topspin

complete, near mint



shrapnel

complete, has some chrome wear



outback

mini-bot, complete with canon, slight chrome wear to both hands





OTHER TOY LINES



robocop( kenner)

robocop-----sealed on card

headhunter----sealed on card,unpunched

headhunter---sealed on card



Gobots:

boulder---rocklord,complete, with cardback

magmar--rocklord complete,with cardback

jeeper creeper--complete

defendor--super gobot, complete





masters of the universe

mosquitor----mint & complete

rioblast---mint & complete, with mini comic

ninjor---mint, near complete no nunchuks



robotech

robolinks force 40----boxed with inserts,manual





Gi.joe's

lots of completes, near completes & spare acc.

