Today, 10:27 AM
scorponok87
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 95
vintage transformers & other vintage toys
have over 470 parts & manuals
(for trade only for other g1 weapons/acc)


g1's for sale

soundwave
canadian error box(techs read autobot)
boxed with foam insert & has grey rare cardboard insert piece, pre-rub, mint & complete

metalhawk ( pretender)
was only avl. in japan
box, insert & clear plastic insert only
no toy or acc.

needlenose
dead minty ( no paint wear or sundamage)
nothing broken, has full canadian cardback

rumble
rub version, dead mint & complete

ravage
rub version, dead mint & complete

steeljaw
mint & complete

topspin
complete, near mint

shrapnel
complete, has some chrome wear

outback
mini-bot, complete with canon, slight chrome wear to both hands


OTHER TOY LINES

robocop( kenner)
robocop-----sealed on card
headhunter----sealed on card,unpunched
headhunter---sealed on card

Gobots:
boulder---rocklord,complete, with cardback
magmar--rocklord complete,with cardback
jeeper creeper--complete
defendor--super gobot, complete


masters of the universe
mosquitor----mint & complete
rioblast---mint & complete, with mini comic
ninjor---mint, near complete no nunchuks

robotech
robolinks force 40----boxed with inserts,manual


Gi.joe's
lots of completes, near completes & spare acc.
