|
Sketches of Combiner Wars Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen Round Up
Artist*Ken Christiansen*has shared more of his*Combiner Wars*Packaging Art this week and we collect them for your viewing pleasure in our forums. The images were shared via*Ken*Christiansens Facebook account
*as usual and we can appreciate the full and complete body art of Stunticon Motormaster*which completes all CW Stunticons packaging art so far. There’s more than meets the eye this week since Ken has started sharing images of the CW Protectobots Hot Spot, Blades and First Aid so*we should expect the rest of the group in the next days. You can find our previous round ups below where you can find the » Continue Reading.
The post Sketches of Combiner Wars Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen Round Up
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.