|
Ages Three And Up Newsletter 01/07/2018
__________________
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.