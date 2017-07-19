Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,516
Better Look At Transformers: Evergreen Character Renders


Hasbro has updated their official corporate website with our best look yet at several character renders from their new Transformers: Evergreen designs. The images feature Starscream, Grimlock, Bumblebee and Megatron. Transformers: Evergreen is a concept initiated by Hasbro to push character designs across various licensed products and services without any attachment to existing Transformers product lines such as movies, cartoons or comics. For the task, Hasbro hired several prominent artists to design the characters. Evergreen desings recently started popping up on products such as Fidget Spinners, Go-Karts, Candy, Books, Piñata,*IDW Comic Book Covers and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Better Look At Transformers: Evergreen Character Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



