|
TFW2005 Toy Fair Guides: Transformers Toys And Merchandise At Hong Kong Toys And Game
Toy Fair Season is just around the corner and we have started to receive information from exhibitors regarding what they will bring onto the show floor for the year 2018. Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018 is the first fair to bring us our first look at the new toys. During the 2017 edition of the fair, we received our first look at*Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee*and*Shadow Spark Optimus Prime from Transformers: The Last Knight. Simba Dickie was previously known
to bring Bumblebee: The Movie die-cast vehicles and RC cars to*Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair. But, we learned yesterday » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005 Toy Fair Guides: Transformers Toys And Merchandise At Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.