Old Today, 10:23 AM   #1
elintseeker
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: London, ON
Posts: 57
MSIB Chaos on Velocitron giftset
Decided to let my mint, unopened chaos on velocitron gift set go. Asking $180. Local pickup in London preferred but can arrange for shipping.

Payment EMT or PayPal.
Old Today, 11:45 AM   #2
Scrapmaker
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 473
Re: MSIB Chaos on Velocitron giftset
PM'd
