Old Today, 05:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,140
New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Product & Release Info Of Spark Racers & Charger


Hot on the heels of the first images of the Buzzworthy Bumblebee Rise Of The Beasts Energon Escape 2-pack, now thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17,*we can share for you product &#038; release information about some other new*Transformers: Rise of the Beasts toys. The following figures*have shown up on the new bill of lading for US port: F4110 Tra Mv7 Spark Racers Ast 2400 pcs (300 cartons) F4113 Tra Mv7 Spark Chargers ast 4800 pcs (600 cartons) We have reported listings of these figures before*so stay tuned with TFW2005 since it seems we may see &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Product & Release Info Of Spark Racers & Chargers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



