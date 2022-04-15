Hot on the heels of the first images of the Buzzworthy Bumblebee Rise Of The Beasts Energon Escape 2-pack
, now thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17,*we can share for you product & release information about some other new*Transformers: Rise of the Beasts toys. The following figures*have shown up on the new bill of lading for US port: F4110 Tra Mv7 Spark Racers Ast 2400 pcs (300 cartons) F4113 Tra Mv7 Spark Chargers ast 4800 pcs (600 cartons) We have reported listings of these figures before
