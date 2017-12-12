Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,365

MP12+ Masterpiece Sideswipe (Lambor) Gallery



The latest release of Masterpiece Sideswipe dropped back during Thanksgiving rush and we are taking a look at him today. This round it’s more than a straight re-release, he gets a slightly tweaked color scheme and some bonus accessories. The colors are meant to represent his look in the toon, the biggest change being his now blue windows in car mode. For some reason, the wheels are now gray as well. Bot wise he gets white instead of silver in a couple spots, a gray gun, and extra black on the back end of the car / feet. All in



The post







More... The latest release of Masterpiece Sideswipe dropped back during Thanksgiving rush and we are taking a look at him today. This round it’s more than a straight re-release, he gets a slightly tweaked color scheme and some bonus accessories. The colors are meant to represent his look in the toon, the biggest change being his now blue windows in car mode. For some reason, the wheels are now gray as well. Bot wise he gets white instead of silver in a couple spots, a gray gun, and extra black on the back end of the car / feet. All in » Continue Reading. The post MP12+ Masterpiece Sideswipe (Lambor) Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________