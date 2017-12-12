Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
MP12+ Masterpiece Sideswipe (Lambor) Gallery


The latest release of Masterpiece Sideswipe dropped back during Thanksgiving rush and we are taking a look at him today. This round it’s more than a straight re-release, he gets a slightly tweaked color scheme and some bonus accessories. The colors are meant to represent his look in the toon, the biggest change being his now blue windows in car mode. For some reason, the wheels are now gray as well. Bot wise he gets white instead of silver in a couple spots, a gray gun, and extra black on the back end of the car / feet. All in &#187; Continue Reading.

