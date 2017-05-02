Decided to make a new work desk bot that combines my love of the sharkticon figure with my love of Monkeys.
So started doing mock ups using a Gnaw (obviously) and a D-style Iron Kong:
Silhouette I was going for is more or less this but with a bigger head:
Robot mode will look something like this in theory:
Unfortunately the Iron Kong's head is too narrow as is so I need to either find something else or model and 3D print one...
Tomorrows plan is to mount the gorilla hips on the shark fin to accommodate the flip on the back transformation and either replace the Sharkticons forearms with something else or cut off the fist to give it a swivel.
