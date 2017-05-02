Today, 01:51 AM #1 CyberMnky Animated Join Date: Aug 2009 Location: Calgary Posts: 1,838 Gorilla Bot



So started doing mock ups using a Gnaw (obviously) and a D-style Iron Kong:







Silhouette I was going for is more or less this but with a bigger head:









Robot mode will look something like this in theory:







Unfortunately the Iron Kong's head is too narrow as is so I need to either find something else or model and 3D print one...









