Old Today, 01:51 AM   #1
CyberMnky
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,838
Gorilla Bot
Decided to make a new work desk bot that combines my love of the sharkticon figure with my love of Monkeys.

So started doing mock ups using a Gnaw (obviously) and a D-style Iron Kong:

Click image for larger version Name: 20170502_113307.jpg Views: 3 Size: 94.5 KB ID: 36548

Silhouette I was going for is more or less this but with a bigger head:

Click image for larger version Name: 20170502_184259.jpg Views: 3 Size: 83.1 KB ID: 36549


Robot mode will look something like this in theory:

Click image for larger version Name: 20170504_150541.jpg Views: 3 Size: 85.9 KB ID: 36550

Unfortunately the Iron Kong's head is too narrow as is so I need to either find something else or model and 3D print one...

Click image for larger version Name: 20170504_140715.jpg Views: 3 Size: 88.6 KB ID: 36551


Tomorrows plan is to mount the gorilla hips on the shark fin to accommodate the flip on the back transformation and either replace the Sharkticons forearms with something else or cut off the fist to give it a swivel.
Light Our Darkest Hour [{o}] Till All Are One


If you are reading this then you must be bored...
If you know what 'The Game' is, you've now lost...
