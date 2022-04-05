Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Jada Toys G1 & Beast Wars Transformers Die-Cast Nanofigs Multi-Pack Series 2 Found At


Thanks to 2005 Boards member DarkProwler*we can report that the new Jada Toys G1 &#038; Beast Wars Transformers Die-Cast Nanofigs Multi-Pack Series 2*is out at US retail. These new Walmart exclusive multi-pack was found at Franklin, Indiana some days ago while it had showed up in Canada while back in August this year. This new set of die-cast figurines includes new Beast War characters mixed with G1 redecos from the Wave 1 set and a few new molds: G1 Optimus Prime (new mold with axe), Bumblebee (Cliffjumper redeco), Nemesis Prime (redeco of Optimus Prime first figurine), Wheeljack (re-release), &#187; Continue Reading.

