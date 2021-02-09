|
Official Transformers War For Cybertron: Kingdom Commercial
Via the official Transformers Malaysia Facebook
we can share for you a new*Official Transformers War For Cybertron: Kingdom Commercial for your viewing pleasure. The video features Kingdom Optimus Primal, Cheetor, Optimus Prime and T-Rex Megatron with a brief appearance of some figures from the . We can see a kid holding a golden disk while a beam of light brings Optimus Primal into action. We are sure many fans would feel a lot of nostalgia to see Beast Wars toy in a commercial after so many years. You can watch the video here or YouTube mirror after the break. » Continue Reading.
The post Official Transformers War For Cybertron: Kingdom Commercial
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca