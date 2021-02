Official Transformers War For Cybertron: Kingdom Commercial

Via the official Transformers Malaysia Facebook we can share for you a new*Official Transformers War For Cybertron: Kingdom Commercial for your viewing pleasure. The video features Kingdom Optimus Primal, Cheetor, Optimus Prime and T-Rex Megatron with a brief appearance of some figures from the . We can see a kid holding a golden disk while a beam of light brings Optimus Primal into action. We are sure many fans would feel a lot of nostalgia to see Beast Wars toy in a commercial after so many years. You can watch the video here or YouTube mirror after the break. » Continue Reading. The post Official Transformers War For Cybertron: Kingdom Commercial appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM