Robots in Disguise One Step Heatseeker and Strongarm at US Retail



Only yesterday we were reporting on in package images of these new Robots in Disguise One Step Changers, Heatseeker and Strongarm (2017 version). Today, we can report they’re already out at US retail! Once again it is OCProwl with the spot, this time in a Target in*Huntington Beach, California.* Happy hunting, one and all!



