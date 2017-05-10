Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Diamond Comics Shipping List for May 17th


We’ve got word of what new comics from IDW are hitting next week on May 17th. Next week brings one Transformers-related comic from the IDW Hasbro universe, Revolutionaries issue #4… and the return of Hearts of Steel! Check out the solicit details below and check out the full issue in stores next week. REVOLUTIONARIES #4 (also shipping subscription A, B and 1-in-10 variants) (W) John Barber (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Tradd Moore Cobra Commander vs. Hearts of Steel! Thousands of years ago, a starship crashed on Earth-and the Hearts of Steel Transformers were born… but how can these steampunk Cybertronians &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Diamond Comics Shipping List for May 17th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



