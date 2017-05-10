Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,588

Diamond Comics Shipping List for May 17th



We’ve got word of what new comics from IDW are hitting next week on May 17th. Next week brings one Transformers-related comic from the IDW Hasbro universe, Revolutionaries issue #4… and the return of Hearts of Steel! Check out the solicit details below and check out the full issue in stores next week. REVOLUTIONARIES #4 (also shipping subscription A, B and 1-in-10 variants) (W) John Barber (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Tradd Moore Cobra Commander vs. Hearts of Steel! Thousands of years ago, a starship crashed on Earth-and the Hearts of Steel Transformers were born… but how can these steampunk Cybertronians



The post







More... We’ve got word of what new comics from IDW are hitting next week on May 17th. Next week brings one Transformers-related comic from the IDW Hasbro universe, Revolutionaries issue #4… and the return of Hearts of Steel! Check out the solicit details below and check out the full issue in stores next week. REVOLUTIONARIES #4 (also shipping subscription A, B and 1-in-10 variants) (W) John Barber (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Tradd Moore Cobra Commander vs. Hearts of Steel! Thousands of years ago, a starship crashed on Earth-and the Hearts of Steel Transformers were born… but how can these steampunk Cybertronians » Continue Reading. The post Diamond Comics Shipping List for May 17th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________