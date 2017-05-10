Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,588

Clouder to come with Kickback in the Transformers Legends line



Yesterday, we reported on a trio of new releases in Takara-Tomy’s Transformers Legends line, one of whom was Kickback who comes with a bonus Headmaster figure. At the time, we reported that this Headmaster was Crowbar, but now thanks to the actual Japanese solicit text becoming available, we can report it is*Clouder, not Crowbar, who comes with Kickback. Those who are familiar with the Masterforce cartoon might know of Clouder. He was the Japanese version of the doublespy character,*Doubledealer. His inclusion with Kickback means he is a Titan Master, just a mere head rather than a full toy. We’re not



