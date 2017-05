Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,588

Rescue Bots Mini-Cons Sequoia and Swift sighted at US retail



We’ve got word that two more Rescue Bots Mini-Cons have hit US retail. This time it is the Cheetah-bot Swift and the Bear-bot Sequoia who have been seen hanging from the pegs. TFW2005 member OCProwl reports that the pair were in a Toys R Us in*Toys R Us in Santa Ana,*California. Happy hunting, Rescue Bots fans!



