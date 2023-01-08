Thanks to 2005 Boards member POSSESSED_DIGIT*we have our first US sighting of the Buzzworthy Bumblebee Bumbleswoop (Bumblebee & Swoop) 2-Pack. This figure is a re-release of the Cyberverse Roll & Combine wave 1 Bumblebee & Dinobot Swoop/Bumbleswoop pack now in Buzzworthy Bumblebee packaging. It was found at a Target in*Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. See the image after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
