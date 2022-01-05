Via Kremzeek Reviews*on Youtube*we have a good set of in-hand images of the new* Transformers Legacy Buzzsaw. Following our first images of this figure
, now we have several images in robot and wasp mode of this redeco of Kingdom Waspinator now featuring a new head inspired by the original Beast Wars Buzzsaw toy
*from 1996.* Of course, we also have the respective comparison shots next to Kingdom Waspinator for you to spot all the differences. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Kremzeek Reviews video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link » Continue Reading.
.
