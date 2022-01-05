Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Buzzsaw In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,675
Transformers Legacy Buzzsaw In-Hand Images


Via Kremzeek Reviews*on Youtube*we have a good set of in-hand images of the new* Transformers Legacy Buzzsaw. Following our first images of this figure, now we have several images in robot and wasp mode of this redeco of Kingdom Waspinator now featuring a new head inspired by the original Beast Wars Buzzsaw toy*from 1996.* Of course, we also have the respective comparison shots next to Kingdom Waspinator for you to spot all the differences. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Kremzeek Reviews video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Buzzsaw In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Authentic Takara Transformers Masterpiece Wheeljack MP-20 + Hypno Chip Disruptor
Transformers
Transformers Generations: Swerve Autobot
Transformers
Funko Pop Movies Transformers Jazz Action Figure Brand New
Transformers
Transformers Generations: Springer Autobot
Transformers
Transformers Generations: Junkheap Autobot
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 86-02 Deluxe Movie 1986 Blurr Action Figure
Transformers
2008 Hasbro Optimus Prime Transformers Mega Power Bots Jet UPS Untested As Is
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.