TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? February Week 4


February proved to be a very slow month for Transformers sightings over the world, but fellow collectors in Australia have a chance to pre-order the new G.I. Joe x Transformers Crossovers H.I.S.S Tank Megatron locally for a fair price. Transformers – G.I. Joe Mash-Up – Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank and Baroness In Australia ?*2005 Boards member*Shattered Trousers*is giving us the heads up that the new Transformers Collaborative H.I.S.S. Tank Megatron is available for pre-order via Zing website*for $118.00 AUD ($85.30 approximately) with a deposit of $30.00 AUD ($21.69). Happy hunting, one and all!

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? February Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



