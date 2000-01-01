Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Dragun
Collection Sale 2 - Ontario
Hi all - I'm back with round 2 of my partial collection sale.
Please note that the pics show some items in my collection that are not for sale.

Item - Condition - Price $

8-bit Simon Belmont non-posable (Castlevania Portrait of Ruin pre-order exclusive ) -New -10

Bandai SOC GX02R Great Mazinger - Like New - *80

Bandai SOC GX04 UFO Robo Grendizer - Like New - *160

Bandai SOC GX05 Daiku Mayru Gaiking -Like New - *140

Bandai SOC GX07 Mazinger Z OVA - Complete - *60

Note - get all 4 SOC items marked with a * for 400

Bandai SOC GX51 Getter Dragon OVA - Complete - 150

Hasbro Devastator (Combiner Wars - SDCC Exclusive Edition) - New - 280

Hasbro Fortress Maximus (Titans Return) - New - 280

Hasbro Fortress Maximus (Titans Return) - Complete - 200

Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP01 (1st Print) - New - 200

Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP10 - New - 200

Hasbro Powermaster Optimus Prime (80's G1 1st print) - Used, no box - 100

Hasbro Powermaster Optimus Prime (Titans Return) - New - 50

Hasbro Transformers Autobot & Decepticon Wall Light Deco (sold as a set only) - New - 100

Hasbro YOTH Optimus Prime - New - 150

Hot Wheels 1:43 Ferrari Michael Schumacher F1 2000 - New - 30

Kreo Optimus Prime (legoman style with other Kero characters) - Used, no Prime Keron - 20

Shout!Factory Transformers G1 Matrix of Leadership DVD Collection (Seasons 1 - 4) - Like New - 260

Super Nintendo Set (SNES Mini, Nintendo brand AC Adapter, 1 Nintendo brand AV Cable, 5 Nintendo brand controllers, 1 Deluxe Stone Age Gamer SD2SNES, 16G SD Card, 1 cartridge screw bit, 1 system screw bit, 1 replacement battery for SD2SNES System Clock, 1 8bitdo SNES Bluetooth Controller and 1 8bitdo SNES Bluetooth Receiver (sold as a set) - Used but mint - 500

Takara Tomy MP01 Convoy (Optimus Prime) - New - 300

Toynami Macross (Robotech) Strike Valkyrie VF-1S: Pilot Roy Focker (non-transformable) - New - 20

Toynami Voltron Lion Force 20th Anniversary Masterpiece (Certified & Numbered Diacast 1st print in numbered shipping box) - New - 750

Items available for pickup in Ontario in Newmarket on weekends or Markham over lunch or after work - cash only.
I will consider shipping but costs are always extra and have been high every time I've inquired for potential buyers plus I require a tracking number and payment with Paypal.
I also will consider discounts for multi item purchases.
Please review my feedbacks - 0 issues!
Thanks for you time and note that I will update this listing if an item is no longer available.
