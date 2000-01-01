Dragun DarkConvoy Join Date: Jun 2016 Location: Ontario, Canada Posts: 50

Collection Sale 2 - Ontario Hi all - I'm back with round 2 of my partial collection sale.

Please note that the pics show some items in my collection that are not for sale.



Item - Condition - Price $



8-bit Simon Belmont non-posable (Castlevania Portrait of Ruin pre-order exclusive ) -New -10



Bandai SOC GX02R Great Mazinger - Like New - *80



Bandai SOC GX04 UFO Robo Grendizer - Like New - *160



Bandai SOC GX05 Daiku Mayru Gaiking -Like New - *140



Bandai SOC GX07 Mazinger Z OVA - Complete - *60



Note - get all 4 SOC items marked with a * for 400



Bandai SOC GX51 Getter Dragon OVA - Complete - 150



Hasbro Devastator (Combiner Wars - SDCC Exclusive Edition) - New - 280



Hasbro Fortress Maximus (Titans Return) - New - 280



Hasbro Fortress Maximus (Titans Return) - Complete - 200



Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP01 (1st Print) - New - 200



Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP10 - New - 200



Hasbro Powermaster Optimus Prime (80's G1 1st print) - Used, no box - 100



Hasbro Powermaster Optimus Prime (Titans Return) - New - 50



Hasbro Transformers Autobot & Decepticon Wall Light Deco (sold as a set only) - New - 100



Hasbro YOTH Optimus Prime - New - 150



Hot Wheels 1:43 Ferrari Michael Schumacher F1 2000 - New - 30



Kreo Optimus Prime (legoman style with other Kero characters) - Used, no Prime Keron - 20



Shout!Factory Transformers G1 Matrix of Leadership DVD Collection (Seasons 1 - 4) - Like New - 260



Super Nintendo Set (SNES Mini, Nintendo brand AC Adapter, 1 Nintendo brand AV Cable, 5 Nintendo brand controllers, 1 Deluxe Stone Age Gamer SD2SNES, 16G SD Card, 1 cartridge screw bit, 1 system screw bit, 1 replacement battery for SD2SNES System Clock, 1 8bitdo SNES Bluetooth Controller and 1 8bitdo SNES Bluetooth Receiver (sold as a set) - Used but mint - 500



Takara Tomy MP01 Convoy (Optimus Prime) - New - 300



Toynami Macross (Robotech) Strike Valkyrie VF-1S: Pilot Roy Focker (non-transformable) - New - 20



Toynami Voltron Lion Force 20th Anniversary Masterpiece (Certified & Numbered Diacast 1st print in numbered shipping box) - New - 750



Items available for pickup in Ontario in Newmarket on weekends or Markham over lunch or after work - cash only.

I will consider shipping but costs are always extra and have been high every time I've inquired for potential buyers plus I require a tracking number and payment with Paypal.

I also will consider discounts for multi item purchases.

Please review my feedbacks - 0 issues!

Please review my feedbacks - 0 issues!

Thanks for you time and note that I will update this listing if an item is no longer available.