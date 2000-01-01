Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:56 AM   #1
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,257
Transformers Buzzworthy Worlds Collide Set Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member ROBO2524 for letting us know that Buzzworthy Worlds Collide set has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a Toys R Us in Ontario.

The set sells for $109.95

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
Today, 01:15 AM   #2
delrue
Robot in Disguise
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 566
Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Worlds Collide Set Released in Canada
Wait, this set is only $110?
Today, 01:46 AM   #3
Onslaught
Combaticon Commander
Onslaught's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Ontario
Posts: 249
Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Worlds Collide Set Released in Canada
Well, if we go by 3 Deluxes at $33, and the Voyager at $40, it makes some sense. Prices are definitely going up...
