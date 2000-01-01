Dark Rage 白人看不懂 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 6,257

Transformers Buzzworthy Worlds Collide Set Released in Canada ROBO2524 for letting us know that Buzzworthy Worlds Collide set has been released in Canada.



The sighting was made at a Toys R Us in Ontario.



The set sells for $109.95



Transformers Buzzworthy Worlds Collide Set Released in Canada

Thanks to Cybertron.ca member ROBO2524 for letting us know that Buzzworthy Worlds Collide set has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a Toys R Us in Ontario.

The set sells for $109.95

