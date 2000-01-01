Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Buzzworthy Worlds Collide Set Released in Canada
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,257
Transformers Buzzworthy Worlds Collide Set Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member
ROBO2524
for letting us know that
Buzzworthy Worlds Collide set
has been released in Canada.
The sighting was made at a Toys R Us in Ontario.
The set sells for $109.95
Share your sightings in the
Canadian Transformers Sightings
forum
Attached Thumbnails
For sale: Generations Selects/WFC-Netflix-Spoiler-Soundblaster-Kingdom/X-Spanse/Black Convoys/G1 Dino Cassettes Reissue
Today, 01:15 AM
#
2
delrue
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 566
Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Worlds Collide Set Released in Canada
Wait, this set is only $110?
Today, 01:46 AM
#
3
Onslaught
Combaticon Commander
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Ontario
Posts: 249
Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Worlds Collide Set Released in Canada
Well, if we go by 3 Deluxes at $33, and the Voyager at $40, it makes some sense. Prices are definitely going up...
