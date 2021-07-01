Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New Pre-Orders Live ? Premium Finish x 2, MP-55 Nightbird, MP-53 Crosscut



The last week or so has seen a trickle of new reveals from various sources.* Premium Finish WFC Starscream, Premium Finish SS Ratchet, MP-55 Nightbird, and MP-53 Crosscut all got early looks.* Today they are live for pre-order globally.* Check out our sponsors below to grab your copies! Transformers Premium Finish SS-04 Deluxe Ratchet TFSource, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo,
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
