|
New Pre-Orders Live ? Premium Finish x 2, MP-55 Nightbird, MP-53 Crosscut
The last week or so has seen a trickle of new reveals from various sources.* Premium Finish WFC Starscream, Premium Finish SS Ratchet, MP-55 Nightbird, and MP-53 Crosscut all got early looks.* Today they are live for pre-order globally.* Check out our sponsors below to grab your copies! Transformers Premium Finish SS-04 Deluxe Ratchet TFSource
, Entertainment Earth
, Big Bad Toy Store
, Robot Kingdom
, Hobby Link Japan
, The Chosen Prime
, ToyDojo
,
