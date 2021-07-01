Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,896

New Pre-Orders Live ? Premium Finish x 2, MP-55 Nightbird, MP-53 Crosscut





The last week or so has seen a trickle of new reveals from various sources.* Premium Finish WFC Starscream, Premium Finish SS Ratchet, MP-55 Nightbird, and MP-53 Crosscut all got early looks.* Today they are live for pre-order globally.* Check out our sponsors below to grab your copies! Transformers Premium Finish SS-04 Deluxe Ratchet Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, The last week or so has seen a trickle of new reveals from various sources.* Premium Finish WFC Starscream, Premium Finish SS Ratchet, MP-55 Nightbird, and MP-53 Crosscut all got early looks.* Today they are live for pre-order globally.* Check out our sponsors below to grab your copies! Transformers Premium Finish SS-04 Deluxe Ratchet TFSource





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca