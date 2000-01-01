Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > General Discussion
Reload this Page Marvel Legends 12" Deadpool $35 on amazon.ca
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:22 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,244
Marvel Legends 12" Deadpool $35 on amazon.ca
Also free shipping. That's a really good deal when TRU is selling it for $80.

https://www.amazon.ca/Marvel-Legends...+action+figure

Dang just realized it's for Prime members only. Still $60 is better than $80.
Last edited by Xtreme987; Yesterday at 11:27 PM.
Xtreme987 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Fall Of Cybertron Lot Ultra Magnus Vortex Sideswipe All Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Soundwave [2007 Reissue] + Buzzsaw, Ravage, Ratbat, Slugfest
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Victorion [Loose]
Transformers
X-Transbots 84 MX-I Leader Apollyon 3rd party G1 Masterpiece Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Movie TFTM Leader Class Green Brawl
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Set of 6 Autobots incl. Optimus Prime

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:19 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.