Thanks to the detective job of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you an image which hints us an upcoming figure. While there’s no proper image of the figure the text gives us some details: “Tuesday, February 28 10:00 am PT A toy of gigantic proportions, and equal secrecy. You should be here for this one”.** Could this be the rumored*Siege Omega Supreme redeco as Legacy Generations Selects Guardian Robot? Your guess is as good as ours. Let us know your expectations on the 2005 Boards!
