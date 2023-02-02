Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,556

Rumor: Possible Legacy Generations Selects Guardian Robot Incoming?



Thanks to the detective job of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you an image which hints us an upcoming figure. While there’s no proper image of the figure the text gives us some details: “Tuesday, February 28 10:00 am PT A toy of gigantic proportions, and equal secrecy. You should be here for this one”.** Could this be the rumored*Siege Omega Supreme redeco as Legacy Generations Selects Guardian Robot? Your guess is as good as ours. Let us know your expectations on the 2005 Boards!



