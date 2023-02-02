Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Rumor: Possible Legacy Generations Selects Guardian Robot Incoming?


Thanks to the detective job of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you an image which hints us an upcoming figure. While there’s no proper image of the figure the text gives us some details: “Tuesday, February 28 10:00 am PT A toy of gigantic proportions, and equal secrecy. You should be here for this one”.** Could this be the rumored*Siege Omega Supreme redeco as Legacy Generations Selects Guardian Robot? Your guess is as good as ours. Let us know your expectations on the 2005 Boards!

The post Rumor: Possible Legacy Generations Selects Guardian Robot Incoming? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



