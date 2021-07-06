Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,777
Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-49 Mentis (IDW Rung) Color Prototype


Third Party company Mastermind Creations, via their Instagram account, updated images of the color prototype of their*Reformatted R-49 Mentis (IDW Rung). This a very nice representation of popular IDW psychiatrist Rung (and Primus himself). A very detailed robot mode which will include 7 interchangeable face with different expressions and 6 pairs of extra hands. While Rung was shown with a peculiar and mysterious alt mode in the IDW comics, Mastermind Creations opted to give him a second Cybertronian scooter alt mode as seen in the pages of More Than Meets The Eyes comic. Price and release date are yet &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-49 Mentis (IDW Rung) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
