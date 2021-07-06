|
Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-49 Mentis (IDW Rung) Color Prototype
Third Party company Mastermind Creations, via their Instagram account
, updated images of the color prototype of their*Reformatted R-49 Mentis (IDW Rung). This a very nice representation of popular IDW psychiatrist Rung (and Primus himself). A very detailed robot mode which will include 7 interchangeable face with different expressions and 6 pairs of extra hands. While Rung was shown with a peculiar and mysterious alt mode in the IDW comics, Mastermind Creations opted to give him a second Cybertronian scooter alt mode as seen in the pages of More Than Meets The Eyes comic. Price and release date are yet » Continue Reading.
