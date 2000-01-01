Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:29 PM   #1
Trans4mers
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Richmond,BC
WTB: Generations Metroplex
As the title says, I'm looking for a Generations Metroplex. Loose preferred but opened to MIB/MISB. LMK if you have one for sale. Not looking to pay crazy eBay prices. Cheers!
Old Today, 04:40 PM   #2
wervenom
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Re: WTB: Generations Metroplex
Talk to omegaprime. Think he just mentioned having one or two for sale
Old Today, 04:42 PM   #3
wervenom
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Re: WTB: Generations Metroplex
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=Metroplex
Old Today, 04:48 PM   #4
Trans4mers
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Richmond,BC
Re: WTB: Generations Metroplex
Originally Posted by wervenom View Post
Talk to omegaprime. Think he just mentioned having one or two for sale
Cheers!
