Wanted Items
WTB: Generations Metroplex
Today, 04:29 PM
Trans4mers
Energon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Richmond,BC
Posts: 807
WTB: Generations Metroplex
As the title says, I'm looking for a Generations Metroplex. Loose preferred but opened to MIB/MISB. LMK if you have one for sale. Not looking to pay crazy eBay prices. Cheers!
Trans4mers
Today, 04:40 PM
wervenom
Erector
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,818
Re: WTB: Generations Metroplex
Talk to omegaprime. Think he just mentioned having one or two for sale
wervenom
Today, 04:42 PM
wervenom
Erector
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,818
Re: WTB: Generations Metroplex
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=Metroplex
wervenom
Today, 04:48 PM
Trans4mers
Energon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Richmond,BC
Posts: 807
Re: WTB: Generations Metroplex
Talk to omegaprime. Think he just mentioned having one or two for sale
Cheers!
Trans4mers
