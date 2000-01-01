|
Looking for opinions on 3rd pary hands for MP's
Hello fellow social distancers!
I wanted some feedback on options for 3rd party hands for various MP Transformers.
I know KFC makes them, as does Fan Style, but I'm not sure which, but 1 looks very "boney" and one the fingers just looked very long. Also I doubt either (and I could be wrong on this) have the notch for the gun, although I suppose fully poseble hands might not need them.
As I recall, for MP-09's fused, skeleton hands (which someone would make a new Roddy FACE!) you could use hands for.... 17 I think? Because 90's hands are close to white.
Any thoughts? Thanks!