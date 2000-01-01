Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Today, 02:42 PM
Cliffjumper69
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Guelph
Transfomers Seige Refractor for TFcon 2019
I have 2 Sealed Transformers Seige Refractors, $55 each pick up at TFcon is preferred. Buy both and I'll cut you a deal.
