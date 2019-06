Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Commander Class Jetfire New Official Pictures V

The official Transformers Weibo account *has uploaded a very nice set of pictures of the highly expected*Siege Commander Class Jetfire. These are beautiful outdoor shots that let us see Jetfire in all his glory and colors. The figure is really impressive and great for photographic purposes. We also have some comparison shots next to Siege Voyager Optimus Prime and Voyager Red Wing (Starscream redeco) so you can have a clear idea of Jetfire's size for your collection. Jetfire stock should hit online retailers any time soon!