Unadvertised Features For Studio Series Jetfire Revealed Via Takara Tomy Online Instructions
Takara Tomy Website
*has updated their Studio Series section with some downloadable instructions. To our surprise, the file has some extra steps not seen in Hasbro’s paperwork. First, we have the confirmation of the correct Jetfire’s blaster form (that some fans have deduced while transforming the toy) with several simple and easy steps. Then we have a very interesting reveal. Jetfire includes an extra chest piece for his combination with Studio Series Optimus Prime. It seemed to be just an extra part, but Takara Tomy’s instructions reveal that this piece can be stored*in the back of Jetfire. The hideaway works » Continue Reading.
