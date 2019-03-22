Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Unadvertised Features For Studio Series Jetfire Revealed Via Takara Tomy Online Instr
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,392
Unadvertised Features For Studio Series Jetfire Revealed Via Takara Tomy Online Instr


Takara Tomy Website*has updated their Studio Series section with some downloadable instructions. To our surprise, the file has some extra steps not seen in Hasbro’s paperwork. First, we have the confirmation of the correct Jetfire’s blaster form (that some fans have deduced while transforming the toy) with several simple and easy steps. Then we have a very interesting reveal. Jetfire includes an extra chest piece for his combination with Studio Series Optimus Prime. It seemed to be just an extra part, but Takara Tomy’s instructions reveal that this piece can be stored*in the back of Jetfire. The hideaway works &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Unadvertised Features For Studio Series Jetfire Revealed Via Takara Tomy Online Instructions appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Autobot Red Alert New Sealed
Transformers
Transformer Dark Of the Moon Jetwing Optimus Prime Amazon Exclusive
Transformers
G1 Transformers 20+ Figures Lot Parts Repair
Transformers
TFcon 2019 LA EXCLUSIVE Maketoys Ceasefire G2 Inferno + BONUS!
Transformers
Transformers ENERGON ENERGON UNICRON *MISB* BLACK EDITION VARIANT sealed G1
Transformers
Transformers RID Robots in Disguise CRYOTEK MEGATRON *MISB* sealed G1 BEAST WARS
Transformers
Transformers RID Robots in Disguise Optimus Prime *MISB* sealed GOD FIRE CONVOY

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:23 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.